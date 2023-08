Russian operations in the Kupyansk direction do not have a strategic military character.

This was reported by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi.

"The Kupyansk direction remains one of the places where the Russians are not in static defense, but are trying to attack. The Muscovites have no success here, but the Kremlin does not stop trying to achieve at least the minimum goals of the war it started," Skibitskyi said.

According to him, after a year and a half of large-scale aggression against Ukraine, the Russian Federation is still trying to achieve the minimum task - to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk Region.

"However, the current actions of the army of the aggressor state at the front are devoid of signs of strategy. The operations carried out by Russia do not have a strategic military character, they are only localized attacks," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

It will be recalled that earlier Cherevatyi reported that the situation in the Kupyansk direction is difficult due to the power of the Russian Federation grouping, but it is under control.

Meanwhile, mandatory evacuation was announced in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv Region.