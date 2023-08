An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 occurred in the Zakarpattia Region on Tuesday, August 15.

This is reported by the Main Center of Special Control.

It is noted that the epicenter of the earthquake was 23 km east of Uzhhorod, at a depth of 3 km. According to experts, the earthquake was recorded at 04:43 p.m.

"According to the classification of earthquakes, it belongs to barely perceptible. The vibrations are felt only by individual people who are in a calm state inside the premises, especially on the upper floors. This earthquake does not pose a threat to the population and critical infrastructure objects of Ukraine," the message says.

The last earthquake in the Zakarpattia Region was registered on August 10, 2023 with a magnitude of 2.4.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, an earthquake occurred in the territory of the Zakarpattia Region. Aftershocks reached 2.1 points on the Richter scale.

Earlier, the third earthquake in two months occurred in the Poltava Region.

In June, an earthquake occurred in the Black Sea not far from the Crimea. The depth of the vibrations was about 10 km, and their strength was 4.7 points.