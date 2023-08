An earthquake occurred on the territory of еру Zakarpattia Region. Aftershocks reached 2.1 points on the Richter scale. This was reported on Monday, July 31, on the Facebook page of the Main Center of Special Control.

It is clarified that the earthquake was recorded at 2:25 p.m. Its epicenter was located six kilometers west of the city of Svaliava, at a depth of six kilometers.

According to the classification, the earthquake was classified as barely perceptible.

"The vibrations are felt only by individual people who are in a calm state inside the premises, especially on the upper floors of apartment buildings. This earthquake does not pose a threat to the population and objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, an earthquake occurred in the Black Sea near Crimea. The depth of the tremors was about 10 kilometers, and their strength was 4.7 points on the Richter scale.

In April, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 occurred in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region.

In Kyiv and the Region on the night of May 28, during an air alert, local residents felt unusual vibrations reminiscent of an earthquake. Later, the Kyiv City State Administration explained that the unusual vibrations were caused by weapons that were being transported to the front.