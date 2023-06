Earthquake occurred in Black Sea not far from Crimea

On the morning of June 22, a powerful earthquake occurred in the Black Sea not far from the shores of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The earthquake occurred at 05:42 in the morning. Its epicenter was located 51 kilometers from Balaklava and 59 kilometers from Sevastopol under water.

The depth of the tremors was about 10 kilometers, and their strength was 4.7 points on the Richter scale.

This earthquake did not pose any danger to the residents of Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the earthquake is an unusual event for central Ukraine, but it happened in the Poltava Region. The tremors were 3.7 on the Richter scale.

In April, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 occurred in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region.

Also, on March 12, an earthquake occurred in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region. The strength of the aftershocks was 2.5 points.

In Kyiv and the region on the night of May 28, during an air alert, local residents felt unusual vibrations reminiscent of an earthquake.

Later, the Kyiv City State Administration explained that the unusual vibrations were caused by weapons that were being transported to the front.