UkrGasVydobuvannya launches 2 wells with throughput of 430,000 cubic meters of gas per day

The UkrGasVydobuvannya joint-stock company launched two high-throughput wells, which in total yield give more than 430,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, one of the wells is an exploratory, its depth reached 5,850 m.

The deposit on which it was drilled was discovered 40 years ago, and based on the results of 3D seismic surveying, the company's geologists continued the exploration of the deposit and found new promising points for drilling.

"The second well was drilled in an even older - 55-year-old field. Due to significant depletion, the amount of production at this field has been decreasing quite rapidly in recent years. However, the negative trend was stopped thanks to the program of additional drilling of the field and the introduction of 7 new production wells in the last year. This made it possible to go from a decline to an increase in production," said Oleh Tolmachev, acting director general of UkrGasVydobuvannya.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, UkrGasVydobuvannya drilled the deepest well.

In 2022, compared to 2021, the UkrGasVydobuvannya company reduced the production of natural gas (commodity) by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.