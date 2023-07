At the beginning of July, the Ukrgasvydobuvannia joint-stock company completed the drilling of a new exploration well with a depth of 6,600 m, which became the deepest in the company's history.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The flow rate of the well reached 150,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

"The field where the record-breaking well was drilled was opened only in 2019. Therefore, the task of the new well was to further explore hydrocarbon deposits and clarify the geological structure of the field. The industrial geophysical studies carried out made it possible to increase more than 100 million cubic meters of recoverable hydrocarbon reserves," the message said.

According to the report, in the first half of the year, Ukrgasvydobuvannia put 13 wells with high (more than 100,000 per day) gas production rates into operation after drilling and major repairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrgasvydobuvannia has reached a record drilling rate over the past 15 years.

In 2022, compared to 2021, Ukrgasvydobuvannia reduced production of natural gas (commodity) by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

Ukrgasvydobuvannia is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.