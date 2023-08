Overnight into August 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the Reni sea trade port with Shaheds. It was recorded that two metal hangar-type warehouses were hit, as a result of which 2 tractors and meal caught fire.

This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak.

"Territory of the Reni sea trade port state enterprise. As a result of a Russian UAV hitting two metal hangar-type warehouses, 2 tractors caught fire, and meal in a nearby warehouse also caught fire on an area of 10 square meters," the message says.

It is indicated that there were no casualties or wounded as a result of the attack.

"Terrorists continue to fight with food," Yermak added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into August 16, Russian terrorist forces twice attacked the Odesa Region with attack drones. As a result of hitting one of the Danube ports, warehouses and granaries were damaged.

In particular, 11 enemy attack drones were destroyed over Odesa. The South Operational Command showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the port infrastructure.

In total, during the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 13 attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type in the Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions.