Overnight into August 16, Ukraine's Air Defense forces destroyed 13 attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type in the Odesa and Mykolayiv Regions.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Overnight into August 16, 2023, the Russian occupying forces attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa with Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

It is reported that the launches of Shaheds were carried out in several waves from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda).

"The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 13 enemy UAVs within the Odesa and Mykolayiv Regions," the message says.

It is noted that the local military administration will tell about the consequences of drone strikes that could not be destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into August 16, Russian terrorist forces twice attacked the Odesa Region with attack drones. As a result of hitting one of the Danube ports, warehouses and granaries were damaged.