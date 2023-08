The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the assumption of Stian Jenssen, Director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General, that Ukraine could become a member of the Alliance if it abandons part of its territory.

The position of the Ministry was proclaimed by speaker Oleh Nikolenko.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called talk of Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for abandoning part of the Ukrainian territories "absolutely unacceptable"

"It has always come from the fact that the Alliance, like Ukraine, does not trade territories. The conscious or unconscious participation of NATO officials in the formation of a narrative about the possibility of Ukraine abandoning its territories plays into the hands of Russia," he said.

"Instead, it is in the interests of Euro-Atlantic security to discuss ways to accelerate Ukraine's victory and its full membership in NATO," Nikolenko added.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Ukraine is committed to further "fruitful cooperation with the NATO Secretariat to achieve these goals."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in addition to the assumption of abandonment of territories, Stian Jenssen emphasized that this decision should be made only by Kyiv.