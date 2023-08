The aggressor state of Russia is planning to carry out a provocation at its own Kursk nuclear power plant, for which it is preparing the evacuation of the local population. This was reported by the National Resistance Center on Tuesday, August 15.

According to the Center, preparations for the evacuation of the population from the zone of possible radioactive contamination in the event of an accident at the nuclear power plant are underway in the Kursk Oblast. For this, local authorities were tasked with creating a transport register.

In total, it is planned to evacuate from 21,000 to 57,000 people, which is 5% of the total population of the region of more than 1 million people, and 435,000 of Kursk itself.

In particular, people are planned to be transported from Kursk and its surroundings to the north of the oblast to the following settlements:

Zheleznogorsk;

Bolshoe Soldatskoye;

Shchigry;

Gorshechnoe.

"It should be noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine operate exclusively on the territory of Ukraine and do not plan any attacks on nuclear plants. This provocation is necessary for the Russians themselves in order to divert the world's attention from the capture of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the National Resistance Center has said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, the occupiers are forcing the workers of the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to obtain Russian passports.

In July, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Russian invaders were mining the technical facilities and engine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

In addition, the Russian occupiers created so-called "student labor squads" to the Ukrainian cities they destroyed in order to strengthen propaganda on the youth.