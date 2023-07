Russian terrorist troops are planning another provocations using heavy weapons at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) in the near future. It was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook on Wednesday, July 19.

The Defense Intelligence informs that the Russian invaders, through their "department of military counterintelligence" of the FSB, are distributing statements to the personnel of the occupation contingent about the alleged preparation by Ukraine of the assault on the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The "secret service" of the occupiers claims that at the end of July a "storming" of the nuclear plant will be organized, in which allegedly "assault groups" and unnamed "volunteer armed units of Ukraine" should take part, the intelligence notes.

"The replication of such information may indicate the preparation by the occupiers of the operation "under a false flag," which will lead to a large-scale accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. According to available information, regular simulated shelling of the station is currently being prepared in order to further accuse Ukraine of it," the statement said.

The Defense Intelligence recalled that the Zaporizhzhia NPP was captured by the occupying troops on March 4, 2022, since it became known about the mining of the station, several power units and a cooling pond. Besides, the irresponsible actions of the invaders have repeatedly led to a violation of nuclear safety standards and the creation of emergency situations at Europe's largest nuclear facility, intelligence emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Petro Kotin, director of the Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC), said that the Russian occupiers were continuing to mine the nuclear power plant.

On July 12, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Russian invaders were mining the technical premises and engine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Recall that in early July it became known that Russians equip machine gun nests on the roofs of power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.