In the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, the occupiers are forcing the workers of the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to obtain Russian passports.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"In Enerhodar, temporarily captured by Russian troops, in order to continue work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the occupiers are forcing the station's staff to issue Russian passports, threatening with reprisals," the report says.

It is indicated that the occupying forces of the aggressor state conduct regular searches of local residents on the streets and at homes in Enerhodar. In particular, passports and telephones are checked.

"If a citizen's passport turns out to be Ukrainian, the document is destroyed and forced to issue a Russian passport. The occupiers force to change other documents as well: driver's license, documents for movable and immovable property," the General Staff reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Conflict Observatory study, supported by the US Department of State, says that the Russian occupation authorities are forcing Ukrainians to accept Russian citizenship; otherwise, they face deportation to the aggressor country.

In the meantime, the Russian occupiers created so-called "student labor squads" in the Ukrainian cities they destroyed in order to strengthen propaganda against the youth.

In addition, the Russian occupiers conducted a complex special operation in the temporarily captured Kakhovka of the Kherson Region to identify resistance and assistants to the AFU.