Ukrnafta, a major oil producing company, is working to increase oil recovery on the existing well stock.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the company's specialists have already begun implementing measures to optimize formation pressure maintenance systems at 15 fields.

"There are also 7 new project documents for field development. In parallel, the preparation of projects to introduce other methods of increasing oil recovery (in particular, polymer flooding, thermal methods, СО2 injection) has begun," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta plans to drill 30 wells in 2024.

Ukrnafta finished the first quarter of 2023 with a profit of UAH 4.3 billion.

Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% to 1.45 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR, and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

Subsequently, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.