The Ukrnafta, Ukraine's largest oil-producing company, plans to drill 30 wells in 2024.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"By the end of this year, Ukrnafta plans to start construction of nine wells. Four of them will be drilled by its own forces, five with the involvement of third-party drilling companies. The company's plans for 2024 include drilling 30 new wells," said Serhii Koretskyi, the director of Ukrnafta.

Also, according to him, Ukrnafta is actively working in the field of subsoil exploitation.

"In particular, one special permit was renewed, another one was extended, four were amended, and 12 documents are being prepared to expand the boundaries. At the same time, work is being carried out on the acquisition of new special permits. Together with Geoinform of Ukraine, the company carried out work on the identification of Ukrnafta wells within the limits of special permits for other subsoil users. Based on the results of this work, the gradual commissioning of these wells is planned," Koretskyi noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta ended the 1st quarter with a profit of UAH 4.3 billion.

In 2023, Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% year over year to 1.45 million tons.

Previously, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR, and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the state's property during the period of martial law.