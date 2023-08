Russian losses in the war in Ukraine on Monday morning, August 14, amounted to 530 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 254,380 of the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 27 artillery systems and 19 enemy AFVs.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to August 14, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - about 254,380 (+ 530) people eliminated;

tanks - 4,306 (+ 8) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 8,354 (+ 19) units;

artillery systems - 5,099 (+ 27) units;

MLRS - 714 (+ 1) units;

air defense equipment - 479 (+ 2) units;

aircraft - 315 units;

helicopters - 313 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 4,213 (+ 9);

cruise missiles - 1,379 (+ 0) units;

ships/boats - 18 (+ 0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,562 (+ 19) units;

special equipment - 766 (+ 6).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 14, Russian troops carried out several waves of attacks with strike drones and Kalibr cruise missiles, all enemy targets were destroyed.

In total, the enemy used 15 Shahed-136/131 attack drones and eight cruise missiles. Also, at about 5 a.m. on Monday, an enemy helicopter was destroyed in the Bakhmut direction, its type is being specified.