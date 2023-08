Members of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction propose to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Yurii Buhlak, who left for the United States, from the post of member of the Central Election Commission. Draft resolution No. 9611 on the early termination of powers of CEC member Buhlak was registered in the Rada on August 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Currently, there is no text of the resolution on the Rada's website, but earlier the European Solidarity announced that it intends to initiate the dismissal of Buhlak as a member of the CEC, after information appeared in the media that he had left Ukraine 12 days before the full-scale invasion and since then has been living with his family in the U.S. state of Florida near Miami.

According to journalists, all this time he received a salary and other payments, in total he was credited with UAH 1.5 million, including financial assistance from the state budget "for addressing social issues."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Andrii Kholodov, who, according to media reports, has gone abroad since January of this year, where he is building a family business.

On July 27, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of a MP from the Servant of the People faction, Yurii Aristov, who filed an application for resignation after a scandal over a vacation in the Maldives.