Gas reserves in underground gas storages (UGS) amount to 12.3 billion cubic meters.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko said that production and injection of gas into Ukrainian underground storages are taking place according to the developed schedule, while Ukraine is increasing the pace of gas production.

"This gives confidence to say that by the heating season, all the necessary volume of gas will be pumped into storage facilities. Also, due to the fact that the level of trust of partner countries in Ukraine is growing, the volume of gas pumped from non-residents is also increasing," Halushchenko noted.

He added that in order for European companies to pump gas into Ukrainian storage facilities, a lot of work was done to certify them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to create 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas reserves in UGS at the beginning of the autumn-winter season.

On April 17, Ukraine began a new season of pumping gas into underground gas storage facilities.