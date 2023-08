The Ukrainian military has success in Urozhaine on the southern front.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar during an interview with the Military Media Center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, Ukrainian troops continue to conduct offensive in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

"This week, fighting continued in the village of Urozhaine, there are certain successes," she said.

Also, according to Maliar, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had "certain successes" south and south-east of Staromayorske, they are entrenching in certain areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched two missile and 43 air strikes, as well as about 55 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. There were 33 combat clashes at the front.

On the night of August 14, Russian troops carried out several waves of attacks by attack drones and Kalibr cruise missiles, all enemy targets were destroyed.

On the night of August 14, a Ka-52 attack helicopter of the Russian invaders was shot down in the Bakhmut direction.