Overnight into August 14, a Ka-52 attack helicopter of the russian invaders was shot down in the direction of Bakhmut.

The Air Force wrote about this on Facebook.

"On August 14 at around 5 a.m., an enemy helicopter was destroyed by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force on the Bakhmut axis," the message said.

After clarification, it turned out that it was a Ka-52 attack helicopter.

How dangerous is such a helicopter

The Ka-2 Alligator helicopter is a new generation of russian reconnaissance and attack helicopters. The vehicle is capable of hitting armored and unarmored vehicles, manpower, and aerial targets on the battlefield.

The ideology of using the Mi-28 relies primarily on guided weapons, but the russians on such helicopters mainly perform the "dance of death," that is, shooting unguided aircraft missiles from a camber (when the pilot raises the nose of the machine at the time of the shot, so the shot becomes less accurate).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into August 14, russian troops carried out several waves of attack drones and Kalibr cruise missiles, and all enemy targets were destroyed.

Also, overnight into August 14, the russian army again attacked Odesa with cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, which caused several fires in the city. It is also known about the wounded.