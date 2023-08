Overnight into August 14, russian troops carried out several waves of attacks by attack drones and Kalibr cruise missiles; all enemy targets were destroyed.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command.

It is noted that the UAVs were attacked from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk) and Kalibrs - from the Black Sea (an enemy frigate in the Yalta area).

In total, the enemy used 15 Shahed-136/131 attack drones and eight cruise missiles.

"All targets were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force in cooperation with the units of other components of the Defense Forces. Anti-aircraft-guided missiles and small arms of direct cover units were used. As a result of the anti-aircraft battle due to the fall of fragments of missiles and drones, a fire broke out in several locations in the city of Odesa, and rescuers were working at the scene," the military emphasized.

Also, on Monday at around 5 a.m., an enemy Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed on the Bakhmut axis; its type is being clarified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into August 14, the russian army again attacked Odesa with cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, which started several fires in the city. It is also known about the wounded.

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov, the goal of the russian terrorist attacks on the Odesa Region is the destruction of the Ukrainian infrastructure that ensures the functioning of the "grain corridor," as well as an attempt by the aggressor state of the russian federation to make the world dependent on russian grain and their logistics.