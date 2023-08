NACP draws up administrative report on corruption of ex-deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has drawn up an administrative report on the corruption of the former deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, he faces a fine of up to UAH 6,800.

This is announced on the website of the NACP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NACP called Tymoshenko to come for handing over the report on his commission of a number of offenses for which administrative responsibility is provided.

An official invitation was sent to him, but he did not show up.

The report was sent to him by mail.

During the inspection, the NACP established that Tymoshenko used the powers of the deputy head of the President's Office in personal interests and violated the law "On Corruption Prevention" regarding receiving gifts.

Thus, while holding the position of deputy head of the President's Office, he signed a letter addressed to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with a request to grant permission for his subordinate to travel abroad, allegedly for a business trip.

However, the NACP established that the real purpose of the subordinate's trip abroad was to issue visas for Tymoshenko and his son.

In this way, Tymoshenko, using his official position to satisfy his personal needs, obtained permission for his subordinates to cross the state border.

Such actions are qualified under Part 1, 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (violation of requirements for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest).

In addition, during 2022, Tymoshenko stayed three times for free in the hotel complex Emili Resort, twice of which - together with his wife and son.

In his explanations, Tymoshenko confirmed that he had indeed used the hotel's services, but he could not provide confirmation of the fact that he had paid more than UAH 45,000 for accommodation.

In addition, last summer, Tymoshenko used a Porsche Taycan for free.

The NACP established circumstances that testify to the artificial creation of settlement documents in order to hide the fact of free use of the vehicle.

The total amount of free car rental services received by Tymoshenko amounted to UAH 122,000.

The total value of services received by Tymoshenko as a gift amounted to over UAH 167,000.

Such his actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 172-5 of the Criminal Procedure Code (violation of legal restrictions on receiving gifts).

He faces a fine of up to UAH 6,800 and entry into the Register of Corrupts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former press secretary of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, journalist and writer Yuliya Mendel said that the former deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko in 2019 forbade saying that Crimea is Ukraine.

Kuleba took Tymoshenko's place in the Office of the President.

Zelenskyy fired the deputy head of the President's Office Tymoshenko.