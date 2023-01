President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the former head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksii Kuleba as a deputy head of the Office of the President.

This is stated in decree No. 42 of January 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Kuleba Oleksii Volodymyrovych as a deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," it says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of 5 regional state administrations: Kyiv - Oleksii Kuleba, Dnipropetrovsk - Valentyn Reznichenko, Zaporizhzhia - Oleksandr Starukh, Sumy - Dmytro Zhyvytskyi and Kherson - Yaroslav Yanushevych.

Kuleba was the chairman of the Kyiv Regional State Administration in February-March and from May 2022.

On January 23, Zelenskyy dismissed Kyrylo Tymoshenko as a deputy head of the President's Office following a statement submitted by him.