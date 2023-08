Germany not changed its position on issue of providing Ukraine with TAURUS missiles - media

The German government has not changed its position on the provision of TAURUS long-range air-launched cruise missiles to Ukraine. The day before, a number of German media reported that Berlin was allegedly ready to approve their provision to the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by the German publication Tagesschau with reference to the official representative of the government of the country.

"Nothing new is reported about the state of affairs with the TAURUS cruise missile," the publication quoted an unnamed German official as saying.

According to her, in the issue of military support for Ukraine, Germany still intends to concentrate its efforts on artillery, armored vehicles and air defense equipment.

Recall that earlier the German publication Spiegel reported that the German authorities are allegedly already negotiating with the TAURUS missile manufacturer. There is currently no official confirmation of this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 7, the Member of Parliament of Ukraine and the head of the country's permanent delegation to the NATO parliamentary assembly, Yehor Cherniev, said that key factions of the German parliament allegedly reached a consensus on the transfer of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine.

At the same time, back in the first half of July this year, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin does not intend to transfer TAURUS missiles to Ukraine.

Earlier we reported that the Ukrainian authorities appealed to Germany with a request to provide TAURUS missiles to the Ukrainian military.