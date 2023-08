Bundestag agrees to transfer to Ukraine Taurus missiles with range of 500 kilometers - Cherniev

Key parliamentary factions of the German parliament have reached a consensus on the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, which allow hitting targets at a distance of 500 kilometers. Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the NATO parliamentary assembly Yehor Cherniev announced this on Facebook on Monday, August 7.

"My friends from the Bundestag have just informed me that key parliamentary factions had reached a consensus on the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine. These missiles hit 500 kilometers and are able to cover all the occupied territories, including the southern coast of Crimea," Cherniev emphasized.

Work with German parliamentarians to form a support group for Ukraine took place for a long time, "and finally, the ice was broken," the MP wrote. According to Cherniev, an official decision of the Bundestag is now expected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, 2023, the Bundestag (German Parliament) proposed to transfer TAURUS missiles to Ukraine.

On May 27, a number of German publications reported, citing their own sources, that Ukraine officially appealed to Germany with a request to transfer Taurus missiles.

On July 12, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany does not intend to provide Ukraine with Taurus air-to-ground cruise missiles with a range of 500 kilometers.