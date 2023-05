Ukraine has turned to Germany with an official request in which it asks to provide it with Taurus cruise missiles. This was reported by several German publications at once, including Spiegel and Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Thus, according to information from Spiegel, a request for Taurus deliveries came to Germany from the Ukrainian side in recent days.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung publication writes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the supply of German missiles to Ukraine in Berlin at the beginning of May.

It should be noted that the Taurus cruise missile is launched from a fighter jet and can deliver a 400-kilogram warhead over 500 kilometers. The missile is considered an effective weapon against protected targets, such as bunker-type command posts or ammunition depots. The Taurus missile is the German equivalent of the British Storm Shadow.