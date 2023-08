Today, August 11, Ukraine began bilateral consultations on security guarantees with the United Kingdom.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on the telethon.

"Today, indeed, there was a very important conversation. We can already say that such consultations have begun with the UK," he said.

Yermak noted that Ukraine's goal is to have by the end of the year the first bilateral agreements with countries that will provide security guarantees.

According to the head of the President’s Office, Ukraine has agreements on such a beginning with almost all countries.

"This is a lot of work, but today the time in Ukraine today is considered different than somewhere, because we live in a state of war and we need to win and we need to do everything so that this can never be repeated again by the aggressor," he said.

The head of the President’s Office added that in general, already 13 countries have joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Recall that on July 12, the leaders of the G7 states (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) agreed on a joint declaration to support Ukraine. It is a step towards concluding bilateral agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine, which should be valid until Ukraine joins NATO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations on bilateral security obligations. Yermak called it symbolic that it was the United States, as the largest strategic partner of Ukraine, that became the first country with which Ukraine began this process.