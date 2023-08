Ukraine and the United States have started negotiations on bilateral obligations in the field of security. This was announced by the Office of the President of Ukraine and the U.S. Department of State, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine today started negotiations with the United States of America regarding a bilateral agreement on the provision of security guarantees, as stipulated in the Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine, which is the basis for the development of relevant bilateral agreements," the Office of the President announced on the evening of August 3.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak.

Yermak called it symbolic that the USA, as the largest strategic partner of Ukraine, became the first country with which Ukraine started this process, which will allow creating a successful model for other partners as well.

The President's Office message states that these security guarantees will strengthen Ukraine's progress towards future membership in the Euro-Atlantic community, including the EU and NATO, which is the ultimate goal and the most reliable security guarantee.

In turn, the U.S. Department of State also announced on August 3 the start of negotiations on the bilateral obligations of the U.S. and Ukraine in the field of security.

"Today, representatives of the Department of State, the Department of Defense and the National Security Council met with their Ukrainian counterparts to begin negotiations on a long-term security commitment between the two countries. Our bilateral security commitments will focus on providing Ukraine with a strong force capable of defending Ukraine now and deter Russian aggression in the future, support and increase the efficiency and transparency of Ukraine's defense institutions and industry, as well as strengthen reforms that will contribute to the proper governance necessary to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the Department of State said.

The Department of State notes that these bilateral discussions fall within the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine, which seeks to officially establish the permanent support of the United States in the protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the reconstruction of the economy, the protection of citizens and the desire for Euro-Atlantic integration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the leaders of the G7 countries (USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) agreed on a Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine. It is a step towards the conclusion of bilateral agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine, which should be in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

12 countries have already joined the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine: Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal, Ireland, Romania.