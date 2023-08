The new Ukrainian SpyGun drone passed rear tests and was transferred to the combat zone for testing. It was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, August 8.

The Defense Intelligence noted that the SpyGun drone is designed for deep reconnaissance, but if necessary, it can also be used to correct fire. This UAV was created by Ukrainian engineers and designers at the initiative of entrepreneur and volunteer Yurii Holyk and tennis player, and now a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Stakhovskyi.

"The complex consists of two UAVs and a ground control station. Thanks to the modern radio control system with a high level of protection against interference, the EW reconnaissance aircraft is capable of operating at a range of up to 50 km. The SpyGun UAV is relatively inexpensive and fast to manufacture with a simple body design that gives the “Spy” stealth in the sky during operation," it said.

The SpyGun drone is equipped with an automatic return to the take-off point, and high aerodynamic characteristics allow you to plane in the selected route with the engine turned off, saving battery power.

Flight time without landing ― 120-160 min.

Maximum flight altitude ― 1500 m.

Working height ― 500-600 m.

Speed ― 90 km/h.

Cameras ― online FPV and GoPro.

Recording of photos and videos is carried out on the onboard carrier.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Cabinet of Ministers launched the mass production of ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Ukraine.

On July 25, it became known that the Ukrainian unmanned aviation complex Sirko was launched into mass production.

On July 24, Politico reported that Ukraine purchased 30 times fewer drones from China than the aggressor state Russia.