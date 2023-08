Invaders shell Bilozerka with artillery. Residents who were receiving humanitarian assistance got under fire

Russian occupiers fired artillery at Bilozerka, Kherson Region. People who were receiving humanitarian aid got under fire were. Six people were injured, including one with serious injuries.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Telegram.

"The Russian army fired on Bilozerka with artillery. Six people were injured. Under fire got residents who at that time were receiving humanitarian assistance. One person was critically injured," the report said.

It is indicated that all victims are hospitalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 10, the Russian occupiers fired 10 Shahed-136/131 strike drones at Ukraine, air defense forces destroyed 7 of them.

In particular, Russian troops attacked the Rivne Region with kamikaze drones. It is reported that as a result of the shelling, an oil depot was destroyed.

Also, air defense worked in the Kyiv Region. No hits were recorded, there were no injuries.

Besides, at midnight the enemy struck the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region, controlled by an air bomb FAB-250. The City Council building was damaged.