Air defense was working in Kyiv Region at night, enemy attacks with drones - Regional Military Administration

Overnight into August 10, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with drones, and air defense was working in the Kyiv Region. No hits were recorded, there were no casualties.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko.

"Dear residents of the Kyiv Region! The night that passed was restless again. The enemy again attacked the region with UAVs. The air alert lasted for more than 3 hours. Air defense was operating in the region. No hits were recorded, and there were no casualties," the message says.

According to preliminary information, there is no fall of debris either. It is noted that operative groups continue their work to identify possible damages.

Kravchenko emphasized the need to respond to the air alert signal and descend into shelter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Thursday, August 10, the troops of the aggressor state of Russia attacked the Rivne Region with kamikaze drones. It is reported that the oil depot was destroyed as a result of the shelling.

In addition, overnight into August 10, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost power from the main external power transmission line with a voltage of 750 kV.