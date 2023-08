Overnight into Thursday, August 10, Russian troops attacked the Rivne Region with the help of kamikaze drones. It is reported that the oil depot was destroyed as a result of the shelling.

Vitalii Koval, the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram.

"At night, the Rivne Region was attacked by drones. Unfortunately, an oil depot in the Dubny District was destroyed. There are no victims. Forty-five rescuers and 14 pieces of equipment are working at the scene. A fire train is involved," Koval said.

According to him, all relevant investigative commissions headed by the heads of the regional security forces are working at the site of the enemy attack.

The head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration also emphasized that the chemical and radiation background at the site of the impact remains normal. Evacuation of the population will not apply.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 9, in Kherson, during another shelling, Russian shells hit the building of a kindergarten.

On August 8, a total of 13 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under shelling by the military of the aggressor country of Russia.

On August 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the terrorist forces of the aggressor state of Russia launched two rocket attacks on a residential building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region.