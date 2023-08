Overnight into August 10, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost power from the main external power transmission line with a voltage of 750 kV.

This follows from a statement by the press service of Energoatom.

After that, the Zaporizhzhia NPP had to switch to the only available backup line of 330 kV, the disconnection of which threatens the loss of external power (blackout).

In the case of this scenario, the main threat to nuclear and radiation safety is the presence of the 4th power unit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in a state of "hot shutdown," which the occupiers are operating in violation of the terms of the license for the operation of the NPP reactor units of the Ukrainian regulator.

As noted by Taras Tkach, the executive director of Energoatom, in the event of a complete loss of external power, the main circulation pumps of the station will be turned off, and the power unit will switch to the "natural circulation" mode: "In this case, it is necessary to urgently "cool down" it in the absence of cooling pumps."

Earlier, the IAEA did not find explosives on the roofs of the Zaporizhzhia NPP power units. At the same time, sappers discovered two Russian anti-personnel mines on the path of the IAEA mission to the nuclear power plant.

In the meantime, the occupiers are forcing the personnel of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to obtain Russian passports, threatening with reprisals.