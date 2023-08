In the occupied Crimea, explosions were heard near Dzhankoi, after which the Russians closed the Crimean Bridge again.

This is reported by local Telegram channels.

Local residents say that Russian military helicopters were flying near Dzhankoi after the explosion. In addition, the Russians once again closed the Crimean Bridge, and traffic was stopped. It is also reported that an air alert was sounded there.

However, the Russian occupiers claim that nothing extraordinary has happened: allegedly, radiation, chemical and biological defense troops are training in the area of the Sevastopol Bay.

We will remind that there is a military airfield near Dzhankoi, which is actively used by the Russians.

On the night of July 16, explosions rang out in Sevastopol, followed by shooting. The occupiers claim that the city's air defense worked.

There was also unrest in the Moscow Oblast. There was an explosion at the optical-mechanical factory. 4 production facilities were destroyed. A cloud in the form of a mushroom rose above the city.

Also, on the night of August 9, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down two drones on the outskirts of Moscow. There was an attempt to fly two combat drones to Moscow. Air defense forces allegedly shot down two UAVs - one in the Domodedovo area, the other in the Minsk highway area.