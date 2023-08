Drones attack Moscow again. Occupiers report to have downed them on approach to the city

Overnight into August 9, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down two drones on the outskirts of Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, there was an attempt to fly two combat drones to Moscow. Air defense forces allegedly shot down two UAVs - one in the area of Domodedovo, the other in the area of Minskoe Highway.

"Currently, there is no information about the victims of falling debris. Emergency services are working on the spot," he said.

At the same time, the Russian Telegram channel Shot reported with reference to its sources that two combat drones entered Moscow simultaneously from two directions: from the southwest and the south.

"The first was shot down by air defense in the Odintsovo district near the Minskoe Highway, the second - in the Domodedovo district. The approximate distance between the points of destruction of the drones is 55 kilometers in a straight line. They were shot down 16 minutes apart," the channel wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, August 2, that Ukraine is preparing for a massive drone attack on the territory of the aggressor state of Russia, for which it is trying to investigate the air defense of the Russian Federation.

On July 24, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on the drone attack on Moscow, stated that Russian troops do not control the sky, even over crucial objects.

Overnight into July 30, three UAVs attacked Moscow, the capital of Russia's aggressor country.

Overnight into Tuesday, July 1, Moscow was again attacked by drones.