Member of Parliament, Oleksandr Dubinskyi, considers President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak to be the customers of his searches.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the President's Office in the person of Zelenskyy, Yermak and their accomplices once again demonstrated their cynicism and immorality. After my testimony as a witness at the NACB in the Derkach treason case and the participation of high-ranking state officials in this case, illegal searches were conducted on me, the purpose of which was the discovery of any compromising material that can be used to discredit me," he wrote.

He emphasized that the announced accusations are completely fabricated and designed to stop his opposition activities: criticism of the current government in the person of Zelenskyy, Yermak and their petty officials, disclosure of multibillion corruption schemes at the Great Construction, on the DIIA project, on the restoration of the Kyiv Region, disclosure of large-scale embezzlement of funds of the NBU by officials.

"By cynically interfering in the private life of my family, scoundrels from the President's Office are trying to shut my mouth, violating all conceivable and unthinkable legal procedural norms. It is obvious that they did not find any other serious reason for political persecution and therefore used dirty provocations in their signature style," he added.

Dubinskyi said that he will defend his rights in court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation are conducting searches of the Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi.