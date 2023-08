Metropolitan Pavlo prohibited from leaving his residence near Kyiv and required to wear electronic bracelet

UOC MP Metropolitan Pavlo is forbidden to leave his place of residence near Kyiv and is required to wear an electronic bracelet.

This was reported by the SSU press center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We emphasize that the release from custody of the former Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra due to the payment of the appropriate bail does not mean his release from criminal responsibility. We are talking exclusively about a type of preventive measure, since the articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine against Metropolitan Pavlo do not provide for detention without alternative," the SSU reported.

So far, the court has imposed a number of duties on Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC (MP):

▪ wear an electronic means of control;

▪ do not leave the village of Voronkiv of the Boryspil district of the Kyiv Region without notifying the investigator (with the exception of urgent cases related to danger to life and health);

▪ to appear before the investigator, prosecutor, investigating judge in this criminal proceeding upon the first request;

▪ refrain from communicating with victims and witnesses.

Currently, the investigation in the criminal proceedings against Pavlo (Lebid) has been completed, and his lawyers are familiarizing themselves with the case materials. After that, the indictment will be sent to the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Metropolitan Pavlo (Petro Lebid), who is suspected of supporting the war, is now free, because a bail of UAH 33 million was paid for him.

The Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC MP, faces a fine from UAH 3,400 to UAH 8,500, correctional labor for up to 2 years, or up to 3 years in prison for religious enmity and justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation.