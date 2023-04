Pavlo, the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP), faces a fine from UAH 3,400 to UAH 8,500, correctional labor up to 2 years or up to 3 years in prison for inciting religious hatred and justifying Russia's armed aggression.

This is evidenced by the sanctions of the articles of the Criminal Code, which Metropolitan Pavlo is charged with, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In accordance with the Criminal Code, intentional actions aimed at inciting national, regional, racial or religious hatred, humiliating national honor and dignity, or insulting the feelings of citizens in connection with their religious beliefs, as well as directly or indirectly restricting the rights or establishing direct or indirect privileges of citizens on the grounds of race, color, political, religious and other beliefs - shall be punishable by a fine of 200 to 500 tax-free minimum incomes, or restraint of liberty for a term up to 5 years, or imprisonment for a term up to 3 years, with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term up to 3 years or without such.

For the justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, launched in 2014, including by presenting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine as an internal civil conflict, justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, as well as glorification of persons, which carried out the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, launched in 2014, representatives of Russian armed groups, illegal armed groups and groups of mercenaries created, subordinated and governed by the Russian Federation, persons face correctional labor for up to 2 years, or arrest for up to 6 months, or imprisonment for up to 3 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine suspects the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo of inciting religious hatred and justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Pavlo (Lebid), Metropolitan of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate and Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days with the obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.