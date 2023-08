UAH 33 million bail paid for Metropolitan Pavlo. He managed to record video explaining where money came from

Metropolitan Pavlo (real name Petro Lebid), who is suspected of supporting the war, is now free, because UAH 33 million bail was paid for him.

This is evidenced by a video by lawyer Mykyta Chekman, in which Lebid in a car talks about his release.

Lawyer of Petro Lebid and the suspect himself explained in the video that more than 1,000 people raised money for the bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, house arrest for Metropolitan Pavlo, the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, was extended for another month. However, then the preventive measure was changed to detention with the ability to deposit bail of more than UAH 33 million.

The vicar of the UOC MP monastery in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo, faces a fine from UAH 3,400 to UAH 8,500, correctional labor up to 2 years or up to 3 years in prison for religious enmity and justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation.

The Security Service of Ukraine suspects Metropolitan Pavlo of inciting religious enmity and justifying Russian aggression. On April 1, he was handed a notice of suspicion of "violation of the equality of citizens, depending on their religious beliefs" and "glorification of participants in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine."