In preparation for the heating season, 5 nuclear power units with a capacity of 4.4 GW were repaired, while 4 more power units with a capacity of 3.4 GW are in repair.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this during a government meeting on July 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“According to the Ministry of Energy, five nuclear units with a capacity of 4.4 GW have been repaired. Four more units with a capacity of 3.4 GW units are under repair. Besides, 24 power units of thermal power plants have been repaired and are under repair. That's 62% of the total, and that's 4.3 GW of power. 70% of combined heat and power plants, which provide heat to people, have been repaired, another 30% are now under repair. Hydroelectric power plants. 32 hydraulic units, or 68% of the capacity, have been repaired and are under repair - this is almost 1.8 GW,” he said.

Shmyhal noted that all these data from the Ministry of Energy indicate that the repair campaign is on track.

Also, according to him, Ukrenergo repaired almost 80% of the main networks.

In particular, high-voltage substations have already been restored to pre-war status.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of power to the power system by December.

Due to Russian aggression, since 2014, the power system of Ukraine has lost 27 GW of installed capacity.