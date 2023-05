Due to the aggression of Russia since 2014, the energy system has lost 27 GW of installed capacity.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ukrenergo company posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In May 2021, there were 4 GW of installed capacity in the temporarily occupied territory, in particular, the large Zuyivska and Starobeshivska thermal power plants. They were occupied back in 2014. In May 2022, due to the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, there were already 21 GW under occupation, and the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which provided about a fifth of the electricity production... The Zaporizhzhia NPP does not produce electricity but consumes it from the Ukrainian power system. This is necessary to maintain the facility's nuclear safety," the message says.

According to the report, in May 2023, after the season of massive attacks on the Ukrainian power system, the losses of installed capacity increased to 27 GW.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine needs to demine approximately 700 square kilometers of territories adjacent to energy infrastructure and 4,500 km of power transmission lines.