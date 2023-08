Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December - Shmyhal

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on August 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The next basic need is light and heat in every home. For this, we are preparing for winter and restoring the energy sector: generation, distribution networks, thermal power plants, CHPPs, boiler houses. By December, we plan to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system," he said.

According to Shmyhal, it is planned to protect the generation facilities from enemy attacks as much as possible.

"One of the ways of protection is the decentralization of generation. Its mobility is a guarantee of security. Russian terrorists will primarily attack static large power plants, but they will not be able to hit mobile small objects. Today, the government is simplifying the procedures for installing mobile generating gas turbine units and related infrastructure. We are also removing bureaucratic barriers for construction of overhead power lines and substations. This will speed up energy restoration and create a strong, less vulnerable system to the enemy," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine previously planned to add 1.7 GW of capacity to the power system by next winter.

Since 2014, Ukraine's energy system has lost 27 GW of installed capacity due to Russia's aggression.