As of 09:00 a.m. on August 8, a slight decrease in the water level in the cooling pond is recorded. At the moment, it is 16.22 meters. This was reported by the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

"The water level in the "hot" channel of the Zaporizhzhia TPP, from where the Zaporizhzhia NPP pond is fed if necessary, is 17 meters 10 cm. In the "cold" channel, it is 10 meters 82 cm," the report says.

Note that on August 1, the water level in the cooling pond was 16.30 meters.

Energoatom assures that despite Russian occupiers undermining the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP, the situation remains stable and under control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the Russian invaders were mining the technical facilities and engine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of the month it became known that the Russians are equipping machine gun nests on the roofs of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Meanwhile, IAEA inspectors have not yet gained access to the roofs of the reactor buildings of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.