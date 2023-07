IAEA inspectors still do not have access to roofs of reactor buildings of Zaporizhzhia NPP - Grossi

IAEA inspectors have not yet received access to the roofs of reactor buildings of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Director General of the agency Rafael Mariano Grossi stated this, according to the IAEA website.

On July 17, IAEA experts visited the reactor building of power unit 2, and the next day - power unit 4. In each case, the team inspected the main control panel, reactor room, spent fuel pool, emergency control panel, rooms where electrical safety cabinets are located, and turbine room.

The mission has not yet been granted requested access to the roofs of the reactors and to their turbine rooms, including units 3 and 4, which are of particular interest. The agency continues to request such access from the occupiers.

Although IAEA experts saw in the turbine halls of units 1, 2 and 4 transport trucks, no visible signs of explosives or mines were found.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Russian invaders were mining the technical premises and engine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Recall that at the beginning of the month it became known that Russians equip machine gun nests on the roofs of power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.