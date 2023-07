Russian occupiers put sandbags on the roof of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to protect machine gunners.

President of the State Enterprise «National Nuclear Energy Generating Company «Energoatom» Petro Kotin announced this, NYT reports.

"We know that machine-gun nests are placed on the roofs of several power units," he said.

However, he did not specify whether machine guns have been placed with machine gun nests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are going to transfer power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar to a state of "hot shutdown" instead of "cold," which can lead to insufficient cooling of power units.

On July 6, the head of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the risk of a Russian terrorist attack at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was gradually decreasing.

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Russia's preparation of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the release of radiation.

On June 22, the IAEA said that no mines were found near the cooling pond, but the IAEA is aware of the placement of mines around the perimeter and in certain places inside the Zaporizhzhia NPP.