Special Forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carry out successful operations in the occupied left bank of the Kherson Region. In particular, scouts destroyed a missile unit of the Russians. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

Thus, the soldiers of the Special Forces unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the Shaman battalion, advance deep into the occupied territories and continue to inflict losses on the enemy.

"Thanks to their actions, one of the units of the Rashist Special Forces missile was destroyed," the Defense Intelligence said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers bring trucks with their killed troops to the morgue of Chaplynky, Kherson Region, and bury them there.

On August 6, Russian invaders and collaborators announced that the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck two bridges in the south of the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region. It is reported that these were bridges in the area of ​ ​ Chonhar and Henichesk.

On July 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a missile attack on a railway bridge near the temporarily occupied Chonhar, Kherson Region.

Besides, in the second half of June, the Ukrainian military has already launched a missile strike on the Chonhar Bridge. Then the occupiers recognized its damage and said it needed repair.