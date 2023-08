The National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) refutes the information about the restoration of 2% of the destroyed energy system.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The figure of 2% used by the mass media is not correct - it does not take into account all the reported information on the energy sector. It only shows the level of payments under current contracts for the restoration of energy-generating equipment. The same applies to the financing of repairs of substations of NEC Ukrenergo," the message reads.

The head of the Energy Commission Kostiantyn Uschapovskyi said that Ukrenergo currently has full financial resources to perform all emergency and recovery works.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.

Since 2014, Ukraine's energy system has lost 27 GW of installed capacity due to Russia's aggression.