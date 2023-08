Occupiers bring their killed to morgue in Chaplynka of Kherson Region by trucks - General Staff

The Russian occupiers bring their killed by trucks to the Chaplynka morgue in the Kherson Region and bury them there.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

The enemy continues to suffer heavy losses, which it tries to hide in every way.

"So, in the temporarily captured settlement of Chaplynka of the Kherson Region, two trucks with the bodies of servicemen of the Russian army arrived at the territory of the morgue from the Kherson direction," the General Staff reported.

The bodies were buried in two locations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Chaplynka, Kherson Region, the occupiers set up a torture chamber for civilians in the police department.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the Petropavlivka area of the Kharkiv Region.

The Defense Forces are restraining the enemy in the Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, while at the same time they continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

The Defense Forces eliminated 620 occupiers during the day and burned 6 tanks and 32 artillery systems of the enemy.