The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks in the area of Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On the Kupiyansk axis, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, successfully repulsed enemy attacks in the area east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Region," says the AFU's morning summary.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Petropavlivka and Podoly districts of the Kharkiv Region.

Over ten settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Kindrashivka, Kucherivka, Kupiyansk, and Kyslivka of the Kharkiv Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Orikhiv.

More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery fire, including Levadne, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Pavlivka, Piyatykhatky, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU are holding back the enemy on the Kupiyansk, Bakhmutske, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. At the same time, they continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes.

Russia dropped a guided aerial bomb on a blood transfusion station in the Kharkiv Region.