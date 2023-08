Defense forces eliminate 620 invaders and burn down 6 tanks and 32 artillery systems of the enemy in a day -

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 620 armed intruders of the Kremlin on the battlefield. The total number of casualties in the manpower of the terrorist state of Russia for the entire period of a full-scale invasion has already reached an unprecedented 249,110 people.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook on the morning of August 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the amount of enemy equipment was also significantly reduced.

In particular, on the morning of this day, the Russians lacked 86 units of weapons and equipment: 4 tanks (4,232 for the entire period of full-scale war), 2 armored fighting vehicles (8,251), 32 artillery systems (4,943), 12 tactical-level UAVs (4,116), 30 vehicles and tanker trucks (7,422), 6 special equipment units (730).