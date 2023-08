Zelenskyy names countries that are ready to become "security guarantors" for Ukraine

12 countries have expressed their readiness to sign agreements with Ukraine on the provision of "security guarantees", President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with the heads of diplomatic institutions of Ukraine. This was stated in the message of the Office of the President.

Zelenskyy noted that work on bilateral agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine begins this week. According to him, the United States of America became the first country to cooperate in this direction.

"The President called obtaining security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO, the package of which will become quite specific in the second half of this year, an equally important task. According to the Head of State, 12 more partner countries have joined the Joint Declaration with the Group of Seven today - Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Finland, the Czech Republic and Sweden," the message said.

From now on, Ukraine must sign bilateral agreements with each of these countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 14, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, said that ten countries of the world joined the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine.

On July 25, it became known that Romania joined the security guarantees for Ukraine.

On July 15, in Washington, they told which security guarantees of the G7 countries for Ukraine are the most damaging to the Russian regime.